Ohio State Buckeyes: J.T. Tuimoloau announces NFL Draft decision

Jan. 12—J.T. Tuimoloau will be a Buckeye for one more year.

The defensive end announced Friday afternoon he is joining the swarm of Ohio State players from the class of 2021 who will give it another go after going 0-3 against Michigan and failing to win a Big Ten title or College Football Playoff game.

:With heart felt gratitude to my Lord and savior Jesus Christ, a sense of unfinished business, and an unbreakable bond with my Buckeye brothers, I am standing firm into my decision to return," Tuimoloau wrote in a social media post.

He punctuated it with a "#GOBUCKS," something Ohio State fans have had plenty of reason to say over the past couple of weeks as a rebuilding year has turned into reloading one.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder from Edgewood, Wash., had seven tackles for loss and five sacks last season when he was a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

He has 12 sacks and 22 tackles for loss in his career.

His return means four of the five players who started a game on the line this year for Ohio State will be back.

Tuimoloau and classmate Jack Sawyer started every game at end while Tyleik Williams started every game at one tackle spot and Mike Hall Jr. and Ty Hamilton split the others.

Of that group, Hall is the only one who won't be back after he decided to enter the NFL Draft.

Other draft-eligible starters who are returning are safety Lathan Ransom, cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock, receiver Emeka Egbuka, right tackle Josh Fryar and left guard Donovan Jackson along the three defensive linemen and linebacker Cody Simon.

The last one who has not announced his intention to stay or go is All-Big Ten running back TreVeyon Henderson, who has until Monday to notify the NFL if he wants to give up his last year of eligibility.