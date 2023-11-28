Ohio State Buckeyes: Eichenberg named Big Ten's best linebacker

Nov. 28—Tommy Eichenberg was named the Big Ten's top linebacker in honors announced Tuesday afternoon.

A senior from Cleveland, Eichenberg led Ohio State with 82 tackles this season and has 258 for his career.

He is the first Buckeye to be named Big Ten Linebacker of the Year since the award was established in 2011 when the conference created several new positional honors.

He was also picked for the All-Big Ten first team defense, becoming the first Ohio State linebacker to be so honored twice since Raekwon McMillan in 2015 and '16.

Eichenberg, lineman J.T. Tuimolau and cornerback Denzel Burke were all named first-team All-Big Ten while end Jack Sawyer and tackle Tyleik Williams made the second team.

Tuimolau, who was also a first-team all-conference pick last season, had six tackles for loss, including four sacks, while Burke led Ohio State with nine pass break-ups and logged one interception.

Burke's selection ended a two-year drought for Buckeye defensive backs on the all-conference first team. The last was Shaun Wade in 2020.

Linebacker Steele Chambers, tackle Michael Hall Jr. and safety Josh Proctor all received third-team honors while cornerback Davison Igbinosun, safeties Lathan Ransom and Sonny Styles and tackle Ty Hamilton earned honorable mention from a unit that was No. 1 in points allowed (11.2) during conference play.

The Buckeyes were second in total yards allowed during conference play (250 per game) despite finishing 10th in sacks (18) and tied for last in interceptions (four).

Kicker Jayden Fielding picked up second-team All-Big Ten honors after he made 15 of 18 fields goals.

Northwestern's David Braun was named Big Ten Coach of the Year by the media and coaches after leading the Wildcats to a 7-5 record in the wake of Pat Fitzgerald's sudden firing in the summer following an investigation into alleged hazing in the program.

Jer'Zhan Newton was named the Big Ten Defensive Linemen of the Year and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year while Cooper DeJean of Iowa was chosen the top defensive back and return specialist.

Minnesota's Dragan Kesich was named Big Ten Kicker of the Year.

Awards for offensive players will be announced Wednesday.