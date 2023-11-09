Can Ohio State Buckeyes claim Joe Burrow? Bengals QB says 'you'd have to ask them'

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 29 of his 39 pass attempts over two seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes before transferring to LSU. His passing yardage total at OSU was 287 yards.

Nonetheless, there are Bucks fans who want to claim him as their own successful NFL quarterback as Burrow and the Bengals prepare to face fellow former Buckeyes QB CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans.

When Burrow was asked Wednesday whether he thinks OSU should include him among former Buckeyes in the NFL, he responded. "I don't know, you'd have to ask them."

"I always say I went to school at Ohio State, and I played football at LSU. That's how I think about it."

Joe Burrow: "I went to school at Ohio State. I played football at LSU."



Joe Burrow made his own statement on why OSU should or shouldn't claim him as one of their own in the NFL. #Buckeyes #LSUTigers @fox19 pic.twitter.com/sedLyY0HnC — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 8, 2023

Burrow had this to say about Stroud, per The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway:

Joe Burrow say CJ Stroud is "playing really well" and it doesn't surprise him that he's playing so well — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) November 8, 2023

