Ohio State Buckeye TreVeyon Henderson to host football camp in Ashland, registration now open

ASHLAND — First team All-Big Ten running back and Ohio State Buckeye, TreVeyon Henderson, is coming to North Central Ohio.

High School Basketball: Crestview pleased with 105-point offensive effort, less than with 94-points on defense

Henderson is hosting the TreVeyon Henderson Youth Football Camp at 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Ashland University's Niss Athletic Center for campers ages 6-18 years old. Henderson will be the featured instructor and all campers will receive a camp t-shirt.

The grind never stops! Come join me at my first camp in Ashland, Ohio. @sanilcamps

Sign up in this link below:https://t.co/m4dJ4HbrF7 pic.twitter.com/GWmbNW22Op — TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) December 6, 2023

High School coaches from all around North Central Ohio will lead campers through agility stations, specific position group drills, 7-on-7 games for skill players, and lineman challenges for all offensive and defensive linemen.

TreVeyon Henderson Youth Football Camp Flyer

Henderson comes in after a first team All-Big Ten Conference season in 2023 for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He led the team with 854 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. After a promising freshman year where he broke Archie Griffin's single-game rushing record with 270 yards against Tulsa, he entered the 2022 season as a first team All-American. On Dec. 29, Henderson will lead the Buckeyes into a Cotton Bowl matchup with Missouri in Dallas, Texas.

“Our team is really looking forward to working with local high school coaches to bring this camp to North Central Ohio," Jacob Byrd, Camp Organizer of Student-Athlete NIL, said. "Our mission is to help inspire and develop young campers to meet their goals.” Byrd added, “Sports are a big part of inspiring kids, getting to rub shoulders with players who have made it, some of their favorite players, is a unique opportunity.”

The TreVeyon Henderson Camp is part of Student–Athlete NIL’s postseason camp series that includes youth camps featuring the quarterback of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Jalen Milroe, and star wide receiver of the Florida State Seminoles, Keon Coleman.

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates a touchdown in front of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24.

The TreVeyon Henderson Youth Football Camp will have prizes for competition winners throughout camp including camper of the day.

To register, visit: https://studentathletenil.com/sanil-camps/treveyon-henderson-youth-football-camp/

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Ohio State Buckeye TreVeyon Henderson to host football camp in Ashland