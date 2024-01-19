Ohio State bringing former Texans and Penn State coach Bill O'Brien in to serve as new OC

Ohio State will name Bill O'Brien its new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Columbus Dispatch, part of the USA TODAY Network, on Thursday evening.

O'Brien, who coached Penn State for two years following the firing of longtime coach Joe Paterno, served as offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots this past NFL season.

O'Brien, 54, is expected to have enough autonomy on offense to allow coach Ryan Day to step away from play-calling duties. Though Day named wide receivers coach Brian Hartline the team's offensive coordinator a year ago, Day called plays.

O'Brien coached Penn State in 2012 and 2013 before he was hired as the Houston Texans' head coach. He was there for seven years, leading the Texans to three playoff berths. He was fired when the team started 0-4 in 2020.

Nick Saban then hired him to be the Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In 2021, Alabama ranked sixth nationally in scoring, averaging 39.9 points. In 2022, the Crimson Tide ranked fourth nationally, averaging 41.1 points.

This year, he oversaw a Patriots offense considered by most to be lacking in talent. New England averaged only 13.9 points per game, tied with Carolina for worst in the league.

O'Brien will also replace Corey Dennis on Day's staff. Dennis, the son-in-law of former OSU coach Urban Meyer, has been the Buckeyes' quarterbacks coach the last four years. Dennis was on the road recruiting as recently as Wednesday.

An official announcement of O'Brien's hiring is expected Friday.

