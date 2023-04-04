Ohio State’s Brian Hartline names his top 5 wide receivers he’s coached

Although Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline has not been in the coaching profession long, his list of successful players is.

Prior to his elevation as offensive coordinator, Hartline has seen multiple of his former wide receivers get drafted into the NFL early and go on to have or begin to have very good careers.

Recently, Hartline joined the podcast “Bussin’ With the Boys” hosted by NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan. This was the second time that the Ohio State coach joined the podcast, so the familiarity between the three of them has grown.

Compton and Lewan asked Hartline to list his top five wide receiver talents he’s coached, and this is the list he gave them.

Chris Olave

Chris Olave on 20+ yard targets since 2019: 🥇 29 catches (1st)

🥇 1,054 yards (1st)

🥇 19 TDs (1st)pic.twitter.com/q2dtZ8wT5E — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 14, 2022

Breakdown

Although Olave didn’t make it higher on this list, there was certainly a debate for Hartline. Makes perfect sense after what Olave accomplished after his first year in the NFL.

Terry McLaurin

Ohio State answers very quickly. JT Barrett to Terry McLaurin 29 yard TD. 7-7. #GoBucks #OSUvsIowa pic.twitter.com/9Y0XGtzIoH — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) November 4, 2017

Breakdown

The kicker here over Olave was that McLaurin has been so successful in the NFL. That probably pushed Hartline over the edge.

Garrett Wilson

This was when we all really knew Garrett Wilson was the one 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/vn52UPPS0Y — Anand Nanduri (@NanduriNFL) March 7, 2023

Breakdown

Without a solid quarterback throwing to him during his first year in the NFL, Wilson still caught 83 balls for 1,103 yards and 4 touchdowns. Imagine the numbers he’ll put up if Aaron Rodgers is actually traded to the Jets.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Per Matt Harmon's @RecepPerception Jaxon Smith-Njigba posted an 83.3% success rate vs press coverage in the 97th percentile As a slot he only faced press at a 4.8% rate and it was likely #3 CBs But this + 99th percentile agility has to inspire confidence he can win outside pic.twitter.com/HQHocwxWSr — Corey Buschlen (@FootballStock) April 4, 2023

Breakdown

Since Olave and Wilson both said Smith-Njigba was better than them, Hartline could can do the same.

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr at the bottom of the screen -sudden & quick release off the line

-gets vertical w/ pace

-holds the red line (imaginary line between the numbers & sideline) to give Stroud space to fit the throw

-full extension hands catch

-my goodnesspic.twitter.com/neTOC42vDN — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) March 30, 2023

Breakdown

Harrison Jr. still has collegiate eligibility and many expect him to be the first receiver off the board in next year’s draft.

The clip

.@brianhartline ranks the Top 3 WR’s he has coached Would you agree? https://t.co/4iBSSmNLMa pic.twitter.com/v5TOic8QgV — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) April 3, 2023

Breakdown

This is one hell of a list that Hartline can name off under his tutelage. I expect it to continue to grow over the next few years as well.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire