Ohio State breaks five Rose Bowl records in win over Utah

What a game! Things looked somewhat bleak for Ohio State in the first half, but we kind of thought if the defense could make some adjustments and get some stops, the Buckeyes still had a chance. And boy did they! The defense held the Utes to 10 points in the second half and the offense kept on rolling, setting some new marks in Rose Bowl history.

Records fell in the 2022 Rose Bowl, five of which were set by Ohio State and another record tied in a dramatic 48-45 effort against Utah.

First up was Jaxon Smith-Njigba who had himself a night. Smith-Njigba seemed to relish the role of the go-to guy, hauling in 15 receptions (a new Rose Bowl record) for 346 yards (a new Rose Bowl record). The previous mark was set by Keyshawn Johnson with 216 yards receiving in 1996. The 346 receiving yards also happen to be the most in the history of any Bowl game since Bowl games began.

Smith-Njigba also set a new single-season record at Ohio State with 1,606 receiving yards, breaking David Boston’s record of 1,435 receiving yards set in 1998. Smith-Njigba needed 177 yards to break the mark and got there in the first half before he decided to just obliterate the previous record.

C.J. Stroud also set some records of his own. The Freshman quarterback threw for 572 yards (a new Rose Bowl record) and six touchdown passes (a new Rose Bowl record).

Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr. also etched their names in Rose Bowl history, each having three touchdown receptions. Harrison Jr. saw more action with Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson opting out earlier in the week.

The Buckeyes offense also set a team Rose Bowl record by amassing 682 total yards as Utah could find no answer for the Ohio State passing attack.

Records were set at The Granddaddy of Them All 😲 pic.twitter.com/On5daUj9tX — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 2, 2022

These feel video game numbers, folks. Only they aren’t. They are real. And it’s clear that Ohio State is going to be a juggernaut on the offensive side of the ball come fall of 2022 once again.

Story continues

List

Five things we learned from Ohio State's all-time classic win over Utah in the Rose Bowl

Ohio State football breaks five Rose Bowl records in win over Utah

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.