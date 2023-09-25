Ohio State bowl projections: Is OSU on the path to College Football Playoff?
Ohio State is heading into its off week undefeated.
The No. 4 Buckeyes have wins in each of their first four games against Indiana, Youngstown State, Western Kentucky and Notre Dame, beating the Fighting Irish on the road 17-14 Saturday night.
But with matchups remaining against Penn State and the jury remains out on if Ohio State will finish the 2023 campaign in the College Football Playoff.
Here's a look at where national writers have the Buckeyes finishing at the end of the season.
Ohio State bowl projections 2023
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Orange Bowl vs. Florida State
ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Orange Bowl vs. Florida State
CBS Sports: Orange Bowl vs. North Carolina
Action Network: Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) vs. Florida State
Athlon Sports: Orange Bowl vs. North Carolina
247Sports: Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) vs. Florida State
