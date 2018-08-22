Ohio State board meets Wednesday with three possible outcomes for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s fate at Ohio State could be determined on Wednesday. (AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The future of Urban Meyer’s tenure as the football coach at Ohio State will be the focal point of a Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday morning. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and break off into executive session so the 20 board members can meet without the media present.

From there, the timeline for university president Michael V. Drake to make a final decision on Meyer’s status is unclear. While a decision is expected by the end of the week, the university declined on Tuesday night to offer specific clarity on when a decision on Meyer would happen.

The Ohio State Board of Trustees will open with a public session at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials are expecting a crush of reporters, which means that board members are expected to exit the room and meet elsewhere in the Longaberger Alumni House on campus. There’s no set length on the meeting.

Meyer has been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 1, and the university launched an investigation in the wake of domestic abuse allegations against a former football staff member. The scope of the investigation expanded in the wake of allegations of tawdry behavior by Zach Smith, the former assistant coach, by his ex-wife, Courtney Smith. (Courtney Smith spoke to investigators on Aug. 13.)

Meyer and others have been interviewed multiple times by investigators, according to sources familiar with the probe.

The investigation ended on Sunday, and the board was informally briefed verbally on the results of it for nearly three hours on Monday.

Little is known about the timeline and rollout of a potential decision following the meeting Wednesday. University officials did confirm to Yahoo Sports that Ohio State plans to release a written report detailing an executive summary of the investigative findings. It’s unknown when that will come.

It’s unknown how much input the Board of Trustees will have on the final decision about Meyer’s employment. The meeting on Wednesday is a forum for their input, but Drake will make the final decision.

There are essentially three possible outcomes for Meyer: reinstatement, firing or suspension. The Columbus Dispatch reported on Tuesday that a recommendation for suspension is the likely outcome from the investigation. That notion was deemed “reckless” by a school spokesman, who did not deny the statements to the Columbus Dispatch.

Ohio State opens the football season on Sept. 1 against Oregon State at home. Co-offensive coordinator Ryan Day is the interim coach.

