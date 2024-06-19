- Will Ohio State’s big spending pay off? | College Football Enquirer Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger are joined by Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated to discuss the Buckeyes boosters’ reported efforts — contributing upwards of $15 million for the upcoming season — and whether it will pay off with the team’s first national title in a decade. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.1:58Now PlayingPaused
Will Ohio State’s big spending pay off? | College Football Enquirer
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger are joined by Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated to discuss the Buckeyes boosters’ reported efforts — contributing upwards of $15 million for the upcoming season — and whether it will pay off with the team’s first national title in a decade. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.
Video Transcript
Their booster spent a lot of money on this roster, upwards of 13 to $15 million maybe more.
And, and that's just coming from what Ryan day has basically said publicly and, and some talk privately about, uh, the nil at, at Ohio State, you know, uh, multiple, maybe multiple players on, uh, on seven figure deals is, is what you kind of hear.
Uh, and you know, who's to know the accuracy of, of some of the nil figures.
We've talked about that before but plain and simple.
They, they spend a lot of money here and, and the, the boosters and the fans are, um, like never before.
Um, probably expecting, um, really, really feel like, uh, they are investing their money to probably win championships, uh, at a level that we've never seen, uh, in college athletics.
And then in the playoff, you're gonna have to play, presumably three, you're gonna have to beat three teams.
We don't really know how that will change the equation of what constitutes a quote unquote, great team.
Um How do you manage that?
How do you keep everyone focused till January 20th?
A lot of these guys on Ohio state and all these top teams will be dealing with this.
They're gonna go pro, like all of a sudden you get into January 15th or guys sitting there going, hey, you know, I, I mean, that's combines in a co, you know.
Right.
Like there's a lot, it's, it's a whole different equation.
So, um, to sit there and say, hey, this is title or bust, but it feels like title or bust.
I, I would think no one's really gonna be that mad if they lose to Georgia in the national championship.
But, um, oh, I don't, I don't know about that.
I mean, how can you just sit there and be like, oh, they got this, they're not that good.
I don't think they're that much better than Georgia.
I don't think you're gonna sit there and be like, no, I, you got, I don't either.