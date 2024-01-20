Ohio State is believed to be the leader in the Julian Sayin sweepstakes

The transfer of quarterback Julian Sayin from Alabama has generated big headlines in college football circles. This is a premium quarterback on the open market, and the top programs are in the hunt.

USC could be one of them, but the Trojans appear to be playing catch-up with Ohio State.

Roll Tide Wire has more:

“On Thursday, Alabama landed a quarterback via the transfer portal, but it did not take long for the Crimson Tide to subsequently lose a quarterback to the portal. After recently signing with the program, top 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin entered the transfer portal and there are already favorites to pick him up.

“The quarterback Alabama earned a commitment from was 2023 recruit Austin Mack, who was a true freshman last season and retains all four years of eligibility. With Mack joining the team, Sayin is out.

“Pete Nakos of On3 reports that USC and Ohio State appear to be the early leaders to land the incoming freshman.”

We will see where this drama leads in the coming weeks.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire