Ohio State to begin offering tours of the ‘Shoe

If you ever wanted to visit Ohio Stadium and take a tour of one of the most iconic venues in all of sports, you are now luck. That’s because the Ohio State Department of Athletics will begin offering tours of the ‘Shoe beginning on Monday, April 22 — some might say finally. Those wanting to take advantage of seeing the first football stadium to be officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places, in 1973, can do so at https://www.ohiostadiumtours.com/.

There will be two tour packages available and fans can enjoy extended hours of the stadium being open and even book last minute tours if available:

A 60-minute Buckeye Basic Tour that costs $30 for adults and $20 for youth and will include visits to the field, press box, Huntington Club, NetJets Landing and the University/President’s Suite; and

An extended, 90-minute VIP Stadium Tour, costing $35 for adults and $25 for youth, that includes all of the basic tour locations in addition to touring the Buckeyes’ locker room, the recruiting room and the band center/rehearsal hall.

According to a release, “discounts will be offered for larger groups wanting to tour Ohio Stadium. A dedicated Group Tour Concierge staff has been assembled and can assist school groups, day camps and corporate outings.”

Each tour guest will also receive a commemorative Ohio Stadium Tour coin, with a new design specific to each new calendar year.

