Ohio State beats Penn State. Five things we think we learned.

Well, that was tougher than anyone expected, but at this point in time, a win is good enough to keep the lofty goals on the table for Ohio State.

Penn State brought the defense, most especially in the red zone, to put a scare into the Buckeyes and make them earn every yard and every score en route to a hard-fought 33-24 victory. The win now runs OSU’s overall record to 7-1 and puts it on top of the Big Ten East standings with Michigan State at 5-0 (sorry Michigan).

After every game, we like to reflect on what we saw and pick out five observations to take away from the contest, and there’s plenty to digest here. So off we go — here are five things we think we learned after watching Ohio State outlast Penn State on Saturday night in the ‘Shoe.

Yes, the defense is still an improved one

🚨 BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN 🚨 @CageJerron scoops it and scores to extend No. 5 @OhioStateFB's lead. pic.twitter.com/zpxf00wXtT — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 31, 2021

Listen, there were plenty of issues with the defense today. At times there wasn’t enough pressure from the defensive line on the quarterback, receivers were able to gain separation, and getting off the field on third down was a concern for most of the game. However, holding Penn State to only 33 yards on the ground is a great effort from the defense. At the end of the day, OSU only allowed 24 points, and you’ll take that against a healthy Penn State team, especially with the defense’s ability to force three turnovers and get a score.

Ohio State can indeed be slowed down on offense

Day on Penn State's defense: "They did a really good job," he said. "They had a good game plan coming in." — Buckeye Sports Bulletin (@Buckeye_Sports) October 31, 2021

Story continues

You have to give Penn State a lot of credit for making Ohio State work for every yard and point that it earned. There were only a handful of big plays, with most of the quick-strike passing plays we’ve seen over the course of the season kept to a minimum. The Nittany Lions have a scheme that can bottle things up as the field shrinks and that showed tonight. Of course, it didn’t hurt that the Buckeyes kept shooting themselves in the foot with several false start penalties, but sometimes a good team has a tendency to make you look a little disjointed though.

Toughness

Ohio State goes for it again on fourth down. Buckeyes get it this time on a TreVeyon Henderson run. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) October 31, 2021

If there’s one thing that Ryan Day has wanted to see his team improve on from week to week, it’s been its toughness. That trait wasn’t necessarily obvious in the loss against Oregon, but it was on display tonight. Penn State was well-prepared, brought the fight and toughness itself, and Ohio State had to battle through some adversity and make some key plays in important spots to come out victorious. The fact that the Buckeyes began to gash the Penn State defense on the ground towards the end of the game speaks volumes for staying after it.

All is not chocolate and roses

That's the 6th false start penalty of the night for Ohio State and the 10th penalty overall — Stephen Means (@Stephen_Means) October 31, 2021

If you are like me, it was a relief to get this win. Not because I didn’t have faith that Ohio State is the better team, but because there were a lot of self-inflicted wounds that often turn victory into defeat. Seven false-start penalties at home, an inability to convert in short-yardage situations early on, and giving up 361 yards through the air to a quarterback that doesn’t necessarily exude consistent passing attack is cause for concern. The last few weeks showed a lot of improvement, but it was against inferior competition. This was a battle, and there will be more battles in the future. Some of the same mistakes may not end up on the smiling side of the scoreboard next time.

Everything special is still on the table

It’s always a great night when Ohio State wins. — Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) October 31, 2021

At the end of the day, a win kept a lot of things alive today. Ohio State now sits tied atop the Big Ten East with Michigan State and keeps its College Football Playoff hopes still on the table. It’s always a lot easier to go in and correct some things after a close loss than a blowout, so hopefully, the team has a renewed focus and can clean up some of the things that had this one in doubt for a while. Up next is a trip to Nebraska and it’s the type of game that can be tricky. But hey, at least everything is still there for the taking.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1