Will Ohio State beat Penn State? Here's who 'College GameDay' picked to win OSU vs. PSU

C.J. Stroud didn't only pick an Ohio State win Saturday.

As the "College GameDay" guest picker Saturday, the Houston Texans quarterback thought the Buckeyes would win big against Penn State.

"I think we'll come out with this thing a little early," Stroud said, even predicting a shutout for the Ohio State defense.

Former Michigan wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard says both offenses are good but said Penn State is not over the "mental hurdle" to beat Ohio State

"There's also a team up north that wants them to come up there undefeated," Howard said

'College GameDay' picks: Ohio State vs. Penn State

Here's how the 'College GameDay' team picked Ohio State vs. Penn State:

Lee Corso : Ohio State

Kirk Herbstreit : Ohio State

Pat McAfee : Ohio State

Desmond Howard : Ohio State

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud: Ohio State

'College GameDay' has picked three Ohio State football games in 2023

After picking Ohio State vs. Indiana and Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, the "College GameDay" team unanimously picked Ohio State to beat Maryland Oct. 7.

Former Oklahoma and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield picked the Buckeyes, saying "Ohio State is too good."

Ohio State beat Maryland 37-17.

