How can Ohio State beat Michigan State? Three keys for prime-time matchup with Spartans

Here are three keys for No. 1 Ohio State against Michigan State on Saturday night:

Ohio State safety Josh Proctor runs an interception in for a touchdown against Maryland on Oct. 7.

Pounce on turnover opportunities

Only seven out of the 133 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision have committed more turnovers than Michigan State, which has lost nine fumbles and seen three quarterbacks combine to throw 10 interceptions. The Buckeyes don’t force a ton of takeaways. The nine turnovers they have gained rank 107th in the FBS, but many of them have been opportune, including pick-sixes against Maryland and Rutgers, and they should look to capitalize on the Spartans’ sloppiness.

Michigan State Spartans running back Nate Carter runs with the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium on Oct. 28, 2023 in Minneapolis.

Stop the run

Any limited success by Michigan State’s offense is owed to Nate Carter, a transfer running back from Connecticut who is the third-leading rusher in the Big Ten behind Rutgers’ Kyle Monangai and Wisconsin's Braelon Allen. The Buckeyes allowed a season-high 159 rushing yards to Monangai last week as he became only the second back this season to reach the century mark against them this year. If Jim Knowles’ side of the ball tightens things up against the run this week, it’ll be hard for Michigan State to get any movement.

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) throws to running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Ohio State won 35-16.

Look to the air

Former quarterback C.J. Stroud picked apart the Spartans’ secondary the past two seasons, throwing for six touchdowns in each of his starts against them. In last fall’s meeting in East Lansing, three of those scoring tosses landed in the hands of Marvin Harrison Jr. The opportunity appears ripe for Kyle McCord to also take advantage. Michigan State has surrendered 16 passing touchdowns this year, tied with Illinois for the most among any defense in the Big Ten.

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Fryar (70) blocks Western Kentucky Hilltoppers linebacker Bryson Washington (20) for running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10.

Key matchup

Ohio State offensive line vs. Michigan State pass rush

The Buckeyes have seen modest improvement on their offensive line in recent weeks, though they are still averaging one more sack per game (two) than last season (one) and could be challenged by the Spartans’ pass rush. Michigan State's 25 sacks are the fifth most in the conference, and its front seven has an array of capable pass rushers. Five of its defensive linemen and linebackers have multiple sacks, led by senior Aaron Brule.

Key stat

39: Ohio State’s average margin of victory over Michigan State since Mark Dantonio’s retirement in 2020.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football keys to win against Michigan State on Saturday