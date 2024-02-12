Ohio State basketball vs. Wisconsin: How to watch, stream the game

Would you look at that… the Ohio State Men’s basketball team got back in the win column with a double overtime win against Maryland on Saturday. It will be a stretch for the Buckeyes to make the NCAA Tournament this year, but hopefully, this young team will continue to build for the future.

Things don’t get easier for Chris Holtmann’s squad as they head north to Madison to take on the No. 11 ranked Wisconsin Badgers. The Badgers beat the Buckeyes in early January at the Schott, but Wisconsin has been on a bit of a skid lately having lost four in a row. Ohio State will look to take advantage and sneak out with a win on the road. Here’s how to see all the action.

Basic info

When: Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Kohl Center (Madison, Wisconsin)

How to watch/stream/listen:

Broadcast: Peacock

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: IMG Radio Network (flagship station WBNS 97.1 The Fan)

Radio announcers:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Ron Stokes (analysis)

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire