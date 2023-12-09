Ohio State basketball vs. Penn State: How to watch, stream the game

The Ohio State men’s basketball team took care of business against in-state opponent, Miami, on Wednesday evening with ease. The Buckeyes took down the Redhawks by a score of 84-64 moving the basketball team to 8-1 on the season.

Now Chris Holtmann’s team jumps back into conference play when they travel to Penn State for a Saturday tilt. OSU takes a seven game winning streak into State College. The Nittany Lions are looking to right the ship as the team has dropped five in a row and stand at 4-5 on the season.

Looks like the basketball team will try a “white out” for Penn State’s Big Ten home opener and we’ve got what you need to know to find and watch, stream, or listen to all of the action in case you are looking for broadcast details.

B1G HOME OPENER. 𝙎𝙏𝙐𝘿𝙀𝙉𝙏𝙎 𝙒𝙀𝘼𝙍 𝙒𝙃𝙄𝙏𝙀 ⚪️ Tomorrow vs. Ohio State | 6:00 PM | BJC#WeAre pic.twitter.com/DMgsiG0C4I — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) December 8, 2023

Basic info

When: Saturday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Bryce Jordan Center (State College, Pa)

How to watch/stream/listen:

Broadcast: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: IMG Radio Network (flagship station WBNS 97.1 The Fan)

Radio announcers:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Ron Stokes (analysis)

