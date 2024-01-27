Ohio State basketball vs. Northwestern: How to watch, stream the game

Ohio State basketball is back in action once again. Having lost four of the last five, the Buckeyes are desperate to get back in the win column. Chris Holtmann’s seat is getting warmer by the day and if something doesn’t change soon, new Athletic Director, Ross Bjork could look to make a change.

Now the Bucks travel to Evanston for a primetime matchup with Northwestern. This is a tough Wildcat team that already owns wins over No. 1 Purdue and No. 10 Illinois. Ohio State had better come ready to play or it could be another ugly loss for the Buckeyes.

Basic info

When: Saturday, Jan. 27, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Welsh Ryan Arena(Evanston, Illinois)

How to watch/stream/listen:

Broadcast: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: IMG Radio Network (flagship station WBNS 97.1 The Fan)

Radio announcers:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Ron Stokes (analysis)

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire