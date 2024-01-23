Ohio State basketball vs. Nebraska: How to watch, stream the game

The Ohio State basketball team finally got back in the win column on Saturday. avenging an early season loss to Penn State. The Buckeyes looked like a team on a mission from the start and finished the Nittany Lions off with a 12-point victory.

Now Chris Holtmann’s team heads to the plains of Nebraska to face a pesky Cornhusker team. Nebraska sits at 14-5 on the season with one of the best wins of the year in a victory over what was No. 1 Purdue at the time. Ohio State hasn’t been good on the road dating back to last season and will have to play well if the team hopes to come away from Lincoln with a road win.

Basic info

When: Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena(Lincoln, Nebraska)

How to watch/stream/listen:

Broadcast: Peacock

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: IMG Radio Network (flagship station WBNS 97.1 The Fan)

Radio announcers:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Ron Stokes (analysis)

