Ohio State basketball vs. Michigan State: How to watch, stream the game

Well, after an epic win over Purdue at home last week, the Ohio State men’s basketball team was back to its old self on Thursday against Minnesota. The Buckeyes again could not get a win on the road extending their road losing streak to 17 games. The Buck’s last road victory? January 1, 2023.

The road just keeps getting more and more difficult. Ohio State will be in enemy territory again on Sunday as they head to East Lansing to face Michigan State. The Breslin Center is never an easy place to play and the losing streak could easily jump to 18 games. Here’s how to see the Buckeyes take on the Spartans.

Basic info

When: Sunday, Feb. 25, at 4 p.m. ET

Where: The Breslin Center (East Lansing, Michigan)

How to watch/stream/listen:

Broadcast: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: IMG Radio Network (flagship station WBNS 97.1 The Fan)

Radio announcers:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Ron Stokes (analysis)

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire