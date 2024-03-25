Ohio State basketball vs. Georgia: How to watch, stream the NIT matchup

The Ohio State men’s basketball team continues to play well with new head coach Jake Diebler at the helm. The Buckeyes sent Virginia Tech home with a win on Saturday night by a score of 81-73.

Most thought that would be the last men’s game in The Schott this season, but then Georgia upset No. 1 seed Wake Forest. And since OSU is the higher seed, the Bucks get to host one more game. The Bulldogs were near the bottom of the pack in the SEC standings with a 19-16 overall record and a 6-12 conference record.

If Ohio State can get past UGA on Tuesday night, the team will head to Indianapolis to play in the NIT Final Four at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.

We're back for one more game at @TheSchott ‼️ Tickets are on sale now for Round 3 of the NIT vs Georgia this Tuesday at 7 PM. 🎟️: https://t.co/VFlN79jcgA pic.twitter.com/GWoSLaKLq6 — Ohio State Hoops 🌰 (@OhioStateHoops) March 24, 2024

Basic info

When: Tuesday, March 26, at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena (Columbus, Ohio)

How to watch/stream/listen:

Broadcast: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: IMG Radio Network (flagship station WBNS 97.1 The Fan)

Radio announcers:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Ron Stokes (analysis)

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire