Ohio State basketball transfer target commits elsewhere

The Ohio State basketball team has been very busy this offseason. It hired/promoted its new head coach, had some guys depart via the transfer portal, hired some new assistants, and gained some guys via that same transfer portal.

But the Buckeyes were looking for more, and probably still will be. However, one of its main targets in the portal decided to commit elsewhere on Wednesday.

Former Oakland guard Trey Townsend was down to Arizona and Ohio State in his final two, but decided to commit to the Wildcats rather than back the U-Haul up to the banks of the Olentangy.

Townsend averaged 17.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists last season. Who knows what kind of transition he can make at a higher level of play, but he showed flashes of being a playmaker no matter what the competition.

For OSU, there’s no doubt that it’s a miss, so the coaching staff will more than likely continue to see what makes sense to continue to construct a roster it hopes can compete for the Big Ten and potentially more next season.

NEWS: Oakland transfer forward Trey Townsend (@treyt430) has committed to Arizona, his agent @georgelangberg of GSL Sports Group tells @On3Sports. The Horizon League POY averaged 17.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, and 3.1 AST this season.https://t.co/eyR47VwcBt pic.twitter.com/C8t2QWrRsB — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 24, 2024

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire