Ohio State basketball will start the season unranked in the AP Poll

As a reminder in the throws of football season, college basketball is just around the corner. In fact, the Associated Press preseason college basketball poll was released early this week and Ohio State will start the season in the “others receiving votes” category.

On the outside looking in, it makes some sense for voters to be underwhelmed about what Buckeye hoops can be this season. The program lost a ton of talent with Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell heading off to the NBA and many others either transferring or graduating, so the turnover leaves a lot of unanswered questions. So, yeah — Ohio State will have to live off of proving a lot of people wrong this season.

And while OSU is not ranked, we can tell you that some of the usual suspects are highly ranked as you would expect. North Carolina will start the season at No. 1 followed by Gonzaga (2), Houston (3), Kentucky (4), Kansas (5), Baylor (6), Duke (7), UCLA (8), Creighton (9), and Arkansas (10), rounding out the top ten.

BREAKING: North Carolina is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 men's basketball poll, ahead of Gonzaga, Houston and Kentucky and a tie for fifth place. See the full poll: https://t.co/ZJG5mgWZhI pic.twitter.com/qMTO5jzL1S — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 17, 2022

The Buckeyes will tip off the season vs. Robert Morris on November 7. They also play at Duke and against North Carolina early in the season, so get ready for some big games.

