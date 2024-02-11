Ohio State basketball snaps losing streak, beats Maryland

It certainly wasn’t easy, but the Ohio State basketball team finally broke through with another victory. It took double overtime, but the Buckeyes were able to do just enough to beat the Maryland Terrapins in Columbus by a score of 79-75.

Things looked a bit bleak for awhile with Maryland controlling much of the first half, leading by as much as ten points at one time and only surrendering the lead when Ohio State scored the last bucket of the half to go into the locker room up 33-32.

It would be a nip and tuck affair the entire second half with the lead see-sawing from one team to the other all the way throughout, eventually heading into one overtime, and then another. Both teams made plays to be in position to win, but OSU would get a block with Maryland down just two points that turned into a game-sealing dunk by Roddy Gayle Jr. to stop the losing streak at five.

Bruce Thornton led Ohio State with 24 points on 10-of-20 shooting, including 2-of-5 from three-point range. Gayle was the only other Buckeye player in double figures with 17 points.

Battled to the end and came out with the W ‼️@Bruce2T_ lead the way with 2️⃣4️⃣ points 😤#Team125 | #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/fNbNIFlXEK — Ohio State Hoops 🌰 (@OhioStateHoops) February 10, 2024

The win improves Ohio State’s record to 14-10 overall and 4-9 in the Big Ten. It’s next contest is scheduled to be against Wisconsin in Madison on Tuesday.

