Ohio State basketball to recognize seven players on Senior Day vs. Michigan

Well, what do we have here? Ohio State hosts Michigan for a regular-season finale on the basketball court and there’s a lot at stake. The Wolverines are a bonafide bubble team for the NCAA Tournament, and the Buckeyes need a win to have a shot at a double-bye in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.

But that’s not all. It’s also Senior Day at Ohio State and that means there are some guys who’ve given their blood, sweat, and tears for the program saying goodbye to the fans inside the Schottenstein Center. All told, the Buckeyes have nine seniors on the roster, but just seven players are being recognized in a ceremony (yes, that includes junior, and All-American, E.J. Liddell).

We thought we’d bring you up to speed and give you the seven players that will grab the microphone and likely shed a tear or two as they wax poetically on what it meant for them to wear the scarlet and gray.

Kyle Young, Forward

Ohio State’s Kyle Young celebrates after making a shot during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Senior Day Bio from OhioStateBuckeyes.com

CAREER HONORS

Academic All-Big Ten (2019, 2020, 2021)

2020 Ohio State Scholar-Athlete

AS A SENIOR (2020-21)

Set career-high with 18 points at Maryland (2/8/21) … tied that effort in the first half vs. Purdue March 12 before leaving the game in the second half with injury.

A veteran of 108 games played, 65 starts

650 career points; 469 rebounds

A career 68% shooter at the foul line, Young connected on 85% at the stripe in 2020-21 (44-52)

Three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree

2021 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree

Fouled out for the first and only time in his career vs. Penn State at home Jan. 27, 2020-21

AS A JUNIOR (2019-20)

Started 25 games, averaging 7.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting a team-high 58.5 percent from the field

Posted first-career double-double with a career-best 14 points and 13 rebounds vs. Cincinnati (11/6)

Scored 10 points vs. UMass Lowell (11/10)

Went for eight points and seven boards vs. Villanova (11/13)

Tallied a double-double with career-high 15 points to go along with 10 rebounds against Stetson (11/18)

Went for nine points and five boards at North Carolina (12/4)

Totaled nine points and six rebounds vs. Penn State (12/7)

Went for 10 points and nine rebounds against Southeast Missouri (12/17)

Totaled 10 points and six rebounds vs. Kentucky (12/21)

Pulled down 11 boards against West Virginia (12/29)

Went for 10 points and six rebounds vs. Nebraska (1/14)

Totaled 14 points and six boards vs. Minnesota (1/23)

Went for 12 points and five rebounds at Michigan (2/4)

Scored a career-high 16 points while pulling down seven boards against Purdue (2/15)

Went for eight points and seven rebounds at Iowa (2/20)

Attended Athletes in Action Captains Academy

AS A SOPHOMORE (2018-19)

Played in 31 games, making 14 starts

Averaged 6.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game

Connected on 78 of 116 (67.2 percent) attempts from the field

Scored 10 points and tied career-best eight boards at Cincinnati (11/7)

Scored seven points vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (11/11)

Went for six points and six boards at Creighton (11/15)

Tallied six points and five boards vs. Samford (11/20)

Scored eight points vs. Cleveland State (11/23)

Scored a career-high 10 points vs. Syracuse (11/28)

Went for 10 points and eight boards vs. Minnesota (12/2)

Totaled six points, five rebounds and three assists against Illinois (12/5)

Went for eight points and six rebounds vs. Bucknell (12/15)

Tallied 11 points and six rebounds against UCLA (12/22)

Went for six points and five boards at Iowa (1/12)

Totaled six points, six boards and two blocks against Penn State (2/7)

Tallied eight points and four boards vs. Northwestern (2/20)

Went for seven points and tied career-high eight rebounds at Purdue (3/2)

Tallied seven points, four boards, two assists and two blocks at Northwestern (3/6)

Went for six points and eight boards vs. Wisconsin (3/10)

Totaled six points and a career-high four assists against Michigan State (3/15)

AS A FRESHMAN (2017-18)

Appeared in 25 games off the bench, averaging 1.8 points and 1.6 rebounds per game

Went for four points and three boards against Robert Morris (11/10)

Pulled down three offensive boards in 12 minutes off the bench vs. Gonzaga (11/23)

Scored five points vs. Clemson (11/29)

Went for six points and four rebounds vs. Michigan (12/4)

Tallied four points and eight boards vs. The Citadel (12/19)

Went for four points and three boards at Rutgers (1/14)

Scored four points at Penn State (2/15)

Played a career-high 22 minutes at Michigan (2/18)

PRIOR TO OHIO STATE

Three-time All-Ohio selection at Massillon Jackson

Helped Jackson to the Division I state championship and a 28-2 record as a senior

Averaged 18.0 points and 6.5 boards while shooting 59 percent from the field in his senior campaign

Tallied 21.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game as a junior

Finished high school career with 1,582 points

PERSONAL

Son of Mary and the late Mark Young

Has an older brother, Mark, and an older sister, Jessica

Justin Ahrens, Guard

Sun., Jan. 9, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Justin Ahrens (10) talks during a free throw during the first half of an NCAA Division I men’s basketball game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats at Value City Arena. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Senior Day Bio from OhioStateBuckeyes.com

AS A JUNIOR (2020-21)

Pronounced ARNS

54 of 127 (.425) from 3-point range with at least one made 3 in 23-of-31 games … haD 15 games with multiple makes

Seven 2-point attempts on the season (4-6), 13-24 career from inside the arc

Reached 100 career rebounds with a defensive board at Illinois (1/16/21)

Reached 300 career points as a Buckeye with five vs. Indiana Feb. 13, 2021 (332 career/177 in 2020-21)

Season-high 18 points in win vs. Nebraska (12/30/20)

Career-high 29 points as a frosh vs. Iowa, including 25 in the second half

Has played in 82 games, 22 starts

2021 Academic All-Big Ten

AS A SOPHOMORE (2019-20)

Appeared in 26 games off the bench, averaging 2.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.4 percent from deep

Played seven minutes off the bench vs. Cincinnati (11/6)

Went for nine points and four rebounds vs. Stetson (11/18)

Totaled nine points and three boards against Purdue Fort Wayne (11/22)

Scored season-high 12 points at Northwestern (1/26)

Poured in 11 points against Indiana (2/1)

Scored nine points vs. Rutgers (2/12)

AS A FRESHMAN (2018-19)

Appeared in 25 games, making four starts

Averaged 3.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 9.6 minutes per game

Shot 38.8 percent from 3-point range (19-for-49)

Played six minutes off the bench against Purdue Fort Wayne (11/11)

Scored five points in 11 minutes off the bench vs. South Carolina State (11/18)

Went for six points and three rebounds at Iowa (1/12)

Tallied six points and five rebounds vs. Purdue (1/23)

Went for nine points to go along with five rebounds at Maryland (2/23)

Scored a career-best 29 points, including 25 in the second half, in a career-high 30 minutes vs. Iowa (2/26)

Went for nine points and tied career-high seven boards against Wisconsin (3/10)

PRIOR TO OHIO STATE

2017 and 2018 Ohio Division III Co-Player of the Year

Holds school records for points in a game, 3-pointers in a game, and career-points, 3-pointers, rebounds, and assists

Helped Versailles to a league title and a 25-2 record

Averaged 23.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 2017

2016 third-team All-Ohio after averaging 22.7 points per contest as a sophomore

Played for C2K Elite in 2017, averaging 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 13 games

PERSONAL

Son of Kevin Ahrens

Has five siblings, Bryant, Bethany, Jacob, Kyle, and AJ.

Cedric Russel, Guard

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Cedric Russell (2) drives against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) during the NCAA men’s basketball game at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Senior Day Bio from OhioStateBuckeyes.com

Prior to Ohio State

Played four seasons at Louisiana

Graduated with a degree in sports management

Played in 124 games and averaged 11.4 ppg, which included averages of 14.4 ppg and 17.2 ppg in his last two seasons

Made 74 three-pointers as a junior and followed that with 76 in his senior season

Finished his Rajin’ Cajun career with 266 makes from long range

Was among the national leaders in three-point shooting in 2020-21, making 40 percent (76-for-190) of his attempts

His 2.92 three-pointers per game were in the Top 20 among all DI players in 2020-21.

Led the Rajin’ Cajuns with a career-best 17.2 points per game in 2020-21 and earned First-Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors

Also earned 2021 First-Team All-Louisiana, 2021 Lou Henson All-America, and 2021 NABC First-Team All-District honors

Jamari Wheeler, Guard

Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jamari Wheeler (55) dribbles during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Value City Arena. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Senior Day Bio from OhioStateBuckeyes.com

Prior to Ohio State

Played in all 127 games over four seasons at Penn State, averaged 3.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists

Has not missed a game in his career

Was one of the top defensive players in the league over the last two seasons

Big Ten All-Defensive Team (2020, 2021)

Led the Big Ten in steals per game in 2019-20 and 2020-21

His 191 career steals rank sixth-all time in Penn State basketball history

Has a career assist-to-turnover ratio of nearly 2-to-1

Averaged 6.8 ppg last season and scored 10 or more in each of the two games at the Big Ten Tournament, including a career-high 19 vs. Nebraska in the opening round

Graduated from Penn State with a degree in rehabilitation and human services

Joey Brunk, Center

Ohio State Buckeyes center Joey Brunk (50) dunks over Michigan State Spartans forward Joey Hauser (10) during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on March 3, 2022. Ohio State won 80-69. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Senior Day Bio from OhioStateBuckeyes.com

Prior to Ohio State

Began his career at Butler where he spent his freshman season in 2016-17 with current Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann

Received an NCAA hardship waiver for the 2016-17 season and then played two seasons for the Bulldogs as a redshirt-freshman and redshirt-sophomore

Played in a total of 60 games over three seasons at Butler, averaging 4.9 points and 4.6 rebounds

Shot over 60 percent from the floor and led the team with a .617 field goal percentage in 2018-19, which at the time, ranked in the Top 10 on Butler’s single-season list

Graduated from Butler with a degree in elementary education and transferred to Indiana in the summer of 2019

Played in all 32 games, making 31 starts, at Indiana as a redshirt-junior in 2019-20

Averaged 6.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and shooting 50.8 percent from the floor in Big Ten play

Earned the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award

Did not play in the 2020-21 season after undergoing back surgery in December of 2020

Jimmy Sotos, Guard

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jimmy Sotos (1) dribbles up court toward Indianapolis Greyhounds guard Dee Montgomery (10) during the first half of the NCAA exhibition basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Senior Day Bio from OhioStateBuckeyes.com

2020-21 at Ohio State

Pronounced SOE-tose

Played in 12 games before requiring season-ending right shoulder surgery Feb. 4, 2021

Started vs. Purdue (12/16/20) and at Rutgers (1/9/21), where he suffered a right shoulder separation in the second half

Started all 34 games for Bucknell in 2019-20 and led the team in scoring (11.5), assists (3.9) and steals (1.6)

Scored more than 20 points in five games in 2019-20

Led Patriot League in assists in 2018-19 with 6.1 per game

Has played in 112 collegiate games, 12 at Ohio State

Reached 400 assists for his career with four at Rutgers (1/9/21) … recorded 390 helpers at Bucknell, 403 total

One career double-double with 14 points and 12 assists vs. UNLV 12/25/18 in Honolulu, Hawai’i

E.J. Liddell, Forward (Junior)

Mar 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) and guard Malaki Branham (22) celebrate a three-point basket during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Value City Arena. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Senior Day Bio from OhioStateBuckeyes.com

AS A SOPHOMORE (2020-21)

Listed as one of the 20 Breakout Players for the 20-21 Season by Jon Rothstein

2021 Naismith Trophy Midseason Team for Men’s Player of the Year

Pronounced lih-DELL

First Team All-Big Ten selection by the Big Ten coaches and second-team honoree by the league media

Made the 2021 All-Big Ten Tournament team … averaged 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds and was 20-24 at the foul line

Associated Press 2021 First Team All-Big Ten Selection

Named to Naismith Trophy Midseason Team for Men’s Player of the Year (2/11/21)

Added to the 2021 Wooden Award Ballot March 6, one of 15 players on the list

Named to the 2020-21 NABC District 7 First Team as selected by the district coaches … also named by the USBWA to the 2021 All-District V Team

Returned vs. UCLA (12/19/20) after missing two games

Terrific sophomore campaign with 16.2 points per game and 6.7 rebounds

Career-high 26 points in win at No. 15 Illinois (1/16/21)

Scored 22 behind 10-10 effort at the FT line in 83-79 win vs. PSU Jan. 27, 2021

Career-high 14 rebounds vs. Oral Roberts (3/19/21)

Led Buckeyes in both free throws attempted (169) and makes (126)

Among Big Ten Players in 2020-21 No. 8 in scoring 16.2 ppg. No. 9 in rebounding 6.7 rpg. No. 8 in FG% (158-333/.474) No. 7 in 20-point games (8-T)



AS A FRESHMAN (2019-20)

Played in all 31 games off the bench, averaging 6.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while ranking second on the team with 29 blocks

Totaled four points and five boards vs. UMass Lowell (11/10)

Went for eight points, five rebounds, and four blocks against Stetson (11/18)

Totaled eight points and five boards against Purdue Fort Wayne (11/22)

Went for six points and five rebounds vs. Kent State (11/25)

Scored nine points against Morgan State (11/29)

Went for 12 points and five rebounds at North Carolina (12/4)

Scored a career-high 14 points and pulled down five boards at Minnesota (12/15)

Totaled nine points and five rebounds against Southeast Missouri (12/17)

Went for nine points and five boards vs. Kentucky (12/21)

Scored 10 points against Nebraska (1/14)

Went for eight points and five boards at Wisconsin (2/9)

Totaled a career-high 17 points to go along with a career-best eight rebounds at Iowa (2/20)

Went for eight points, five rebounds, and a career-high five blocks at Nebraska (2/27)

Posted first-career double-double, tying career-best 17 points while pulling down career-high 11 boards against Illinois (3/5)

PRIOR TO OHIO STATE

Named St. Louis Post-Dispatch metro area high school player of the decade

Averaged 20.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks as a senior

Two-time Illinois Mr. Basketball, helping Belleville West to Illinois state championship as a junior and a senior

Averaged 20.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as a junior

PERSONAL

Son of Eric and Michelle Liddell

Has three siblings, Myah, Myles, and Erica

