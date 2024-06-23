Ohio State basketball reaches out to for transfer guard

With the season-ending injury to Ohio State men’s basketball guard Taison Chatmam, the Buckeyes are a bit light at the position heading into the season.

New head coach Jake Diebler has done a great job working the transfer portal, and now he looks to be doing it again. According to a report by The Portal Report, Ohio State has made contact with Toledo’s Tyler Cochran, who had committed to Oregon State, but has since reopened the process.

Although the Illinois native has jumped around to three different schools (Northern Illinois, Ball State and Toledo), it hasn’t been due to production. In his collegiate career, Cochran has shot 47.3% from the field, and 34% from beyond the arc.

Toledo guard and recent Oregon State de-commit Tyler Cochran (@captaintc23) has received interest from the following programs: Ohio State

Marshall

Indiana State

Drake

Toledo

Fresno State

San Diego State

Hawaii pic.twitter.com/GmFDrhoPBp — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) June 22, 2024

Multiple programs have done the same as Ohio State, but clearly the need is there for the Buckeyes and proximity could play in their favor with 6-foot, 2-inch, 225-pound Cochran.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire