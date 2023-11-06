Ohio State basketball: Previewing the 2023-24 season

The Ohio State men’s basketball season gets started tonight, as the Buckeyes host Oakland at 6:00 p.m. ET.

As is every year with collegiate sports, especially basketball, there is a lot of turnover. That is no different for head coach Chris Holtmann, and there were additions and subtractions from last years team that went 16-19, and missed the NCAA Tournament.

The team isn’t nearly as young as it was last season, with multiple veterans returning with a good amount of experience. Let’s start out by introducing the freshman class, and who should be contributors right away, followed by who will break out and the starting lineup, and my guess as to how this season plays out.

(Note: All rankings are according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.)

Point guard Taison Chatman

What to know

The top rated player of the Buckeyes 2023 recruiting class, Chatman was the No. 33 overall prospect. At 6-foot, 4-inches, he brings much needed size at the position. He should play immediately.

Small forward Scotty Middleton

What to know

The small forward was ranked as the No. 60 prospect, who played for an impressive program in Kansas. At 6-foot, 6-inches, he won’t handle the ball much, but can put up some points. Most likely you’ll see a little of Middleton early in the year, then less minutes as the Big Ten grind begins.

Small forward Devin Royal

What to know

The reigning Mr. Basketball of Ohio, Royal has a good inside-out playing style that will work well for Holtmann’s offense. He reminds me of former Buckeye E.J. Liddell, and if Royal turns out like the recently extended New Orleans Pelican, it wouldn’t be a bad thing. He was ranked as the No. 52 player in the nation. Royal should get plenty of playing time.

Power forward Austin Parks

What to know

Parks bring some impressive size, at 6-foot, 10-inches, but don’t expect him to play right away. He’s behind two big time contributors, so a redshirt is the most likely scenario for the No. 180 recruit in the class.

Transfer additions

Who

The Buckeyes brought in three transfers during the offseason; small forward Jamison Battle, shooting guard Dale Bonner, and small forward Evan Mahaffey. Battle and Mahaffey, both played inside the conference last year, and should see plenty of playing time. Bonner wasn’t much of contributor at Baylor, so it will be interesting to see how much playing time he gets.

Losses

Who

We all know about Brice Sensabaugh leaving to the NBA, and his shoes will be filled by multiple players. Guards Issac Likekele and Sean McNeil graduated and moved on, while Eugene Brown III and Tanner Holden found new homes via the portal.

Projecting the starting lineup

Starters

Point guard – Bruce Thornton

Shoot guard – Roddy Gayle Jr.

Small forward – Devin Royal

Power forward – Jamison Battle

Center – Zed Key

Bench contributors

Who

Felix Okpara was forced into to play due to Key getting injured, and it paid off for his progression. He may even force his way into the starting lineup if the senior isn’t productive. Mahaffey should see some time and so could Bonner. Middleton could get more run if he gets acclimated to this level quickly. The rotation won’t be too large, but it should be enough too …

Season prediction

Outlook

This team has the ability to win around 20 games, but it really depends on how well it plays in-conference. Just three teams are currently ranked, Michigan State, Purdue, and Illinois, so it’s not like in years past. There will surely be some teams that will land in the top 25, but Ohio State is one of those. I also believe the Buckeyes make it back to the NCAA Tournament, although winning it is a long shot. It should still be a good season in Columbus, one that hopefully leads to bigger things down the road.

