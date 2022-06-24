Ohio State basketball to play at Duke in this year’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge

It’s going to be an interesting year for the Ohio State basketball team. Not only is it taking part in the Maui Invitational with a loaded field, but there are other tough nonconference matchups and the grind of the Big Ten season.

And now this.

According to a release from ESPN, Ohio State will travel to Cameron Indoor to take on Duke in this year’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge. It should be an interesting year for the Blue Devils as well because it’ll be a transition year with Mike Krzyzewski moving on after building Duke into a consistent national power.

But don’t let that fool you. Duke is still Duke and it’ll be a tough, tough environment to try to go into, especially with so many new faces on OSU’s team. It’ll also be right after the Buckeyes have finished up globetrotting to Hawaii and back.

The date of the game will be Thursday, November 30, with the time of the game to still to be announced.

