Ohio State basketball to open Maui Invitational with San Diego State

The Ohio State basketball team will be heading to the beautiful state of Hawaii in November to play in the Maui Invitational. The bracket has just been released and the Buckeyes will open play with San Diego State on November 21. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. eastern and will be nationally televised on ESPNU.

The Aztecs finished the 2022 season with a record of 23-10 while exiting in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as a No. 8 seed. Should Chris Holtmann’s squad pull off the win, OSU will face the winner of Cincinnati and Arizona.

This will be Ohio State’s fourth appearance in the Maui Invitation and first appearance since 2003. The Bucks also played in the tournament in 1988 and 1993. The last time these two teams got together, it was San Diego State coming away with the 83-61 victory, which ironically was at the 2003 Maui Invitational.

🌴 We open our schedule in the 2022 Maui Invitational (@MauiInv) against San Diego State on Nov. 21 with an opportunity to play the winner of Cincinnati vs Arizona! BRACKET DETAILS: https://t.co/5UWZs6eIkb#MauiHoops pic.twitter.com/zvsVWmcnI3 — 𝓣𝓱𝓮™ Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) August 1, 2022

Who knows when the Buckeye basketball team will get back to The Aloha State, so you might want to make plans now to head west in late November. For more information on how to secure tickets and travel packages, you can head to the Maui Invitational official website.

