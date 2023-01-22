Ohio State basketball one of last four in according to latest Joe Lunardi’s bracketology

The Ohio State basketball team re-entered the win column with a win over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday. Iowa came into the game red hot, claiming four victories in a row, including a win over No. 15 Indiana.

As we rapidly approach March, the picks for who’ll be in and who’ll be out of the Big Dance will start to heat up. The outlook was starting to look bleak for the Buckeyes, who had dropped four in a row prior to the big win over the Hawkeyes. However, maybe this win will be the boost OSU needs to play with more consistency down the stretch.

There is much work to do, but as of now, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Buckeyes dancing in March. It’s not a lock by any standard: Lunardi has OSU firmly on the bubble as one of the last four in. That means Ohio State really has to play well going forward or it could easily find itself on the outside looking in.

For those who haven't seen Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology, he currently has Ohio State-West Virginia as one of the First Four games in Dayton. Interesting……. — Matt Digby (@Matt247Now) January 20, 2023

This scenario puts the Buckeyes in Dayton with a matchup against West Virginia in one of the first four games as a No. 11 seed. There is still a lot of basketball to be played, but it’s good to see Ohio State on the right side of the brackets as of now.

List

Ohio State basketball 2022-2023 roster

WATCH: Ohio State basketball had a whale of a time in the Bahamas

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire