Ohio State basketball will officially host 2025 five-star shooting guard Darryn Peterson

It will be a homecoming of sorts for West Virginia shooting guard, Darryn Peterson, when he makes his official visit to the Ohio State basketball program.

The 6-foot, 5-inch and 193-pound prospect, who is originally from Cuyahoga Falls, is set to take a trip to Columbus on August 1, as reported by 247Sports Dushawn London. Peterson is one of the best players in the country, ranking as the No. 3 overall prospect and top shooting guard nationally according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

This would be another massive recruiting win for now Buckeye head coach Jake Diebler, who has done a great job retooling the roster for this coming season and adding players for future years.

News: Darryn Peterson, the No. 3 overall prospect in the class of 2025 has locked in two official visits a source confirms to @247Sports Story: https://t.co/qLHI1Hq2nx pic.twitter.com/iYkroZqpIw — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) June 17, 2024

It will not be an easy to lure Peterson back to his home state, as Ohio State is battling Kansas, Baylor, Kentucky, Indiana and others for his commitment. At one point, he had narrowed down his list to eight schools, but has since reopened his recruitment to other programs.

The Buckeyes are still searching for their first 2025 verbal.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire