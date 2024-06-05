Ohio State basketball offers two new 2025 prospects on Tuesday

Ohio State men’s basketball is still without at 2025 commitment, but the coaching staff is hard at work to change that soon.

On Tuesday, the Buckeyes offered two prospects, each of them in the current class. The first one went out to California shoot guard Brayden Burries, who at 6-foot, 4-inches and 200-pounds is one of the top players in the country.

The 247Sports Composite Rankings has him as the nations No. 13 overall prospect and 3rd rated shooting guard, giving him 5-star status. It’s no coincidence that the Buckeyes pulled the trigger after his performance at the Pangos All-American Camp, where 247Sports Brandon Jenkins has reported that Burries dominated the competition.

Blessed to receive an offer from Ohio State University 🌰 #agtg #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/h0UKNBF71n — Brayden Burries (@BraydenBurries) June 4, 2024

The other prospect that received an offer was New Hampshire point guard Keyshuan Tillery. The 6-foot and 184-pounder isn’t as highly ranked, but still is the nations No. 167 overall prospect and 26th rated point guard according to the 247Sports Composite.

I am Blessed and excited to say that I’ve received an offer from Coach Diebler and Ohio State University !! 🤍❤️#Gobuckeyes @NewHamptonHoops @TheCityRocks pic.twitter.com/ZUOgbJtnVh — Keyshuan Tillery (@Khoop111) June 4, 2024

It’s great to see the Ohio State coaching staff looking all across the country for the right fits. Hopefully these two offers make an impact in each of their respective recruitments.

