Ohio State basketball offers Indiana 2025 shooting guard Braylon Mullins

Ohio State men’s basketball recruiting has taken a different tone with Jake Diebler now as the head coach.

All you have to do is look at the work that he has done since taking the job over, getting two former 5-stars in Sean Stewart and Aaron Bradshaw, while also adding Micah Parrish and Meechie Johnson. The Buckeyes also nabbed in-state 2026 guard Marcus Johnson, who is ranked as the No. 21 overall prospect and 4th player at his position according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

With no commitments in the 2025 class, Diebler and his coaching staff are working hard and recently extended an offer out to Indiana shooting guard, Braylon Mullins.

After a great conversation with @JakeDiebler I am blessed to receive an offer from @OhioStateHoops!!! Thank you for the opportunity!! 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/tP10A1loVr — Braylon Mullins (@mullins_braylon) May 23, 2024

The 6-foot, 5-inch,180-pound guard is ranked as the No. 108 overall player and 13th shooting guard according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Mullins has a solid offer list, and now Ohio State is squarely in the battle for his commitment.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire