Ohio State basketball offers another Ohioan, this time a 2025 power forward

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann is trying to have the Buckeye future recruiting classes have a big time local flavor.

Recently the focus was on the 2026 class, with instate offers to T.J. Crumble and Marcus Johnson. There’s another Buckeye caliber player in the state and that’s 2025 power forward Nikola Bundalo.

The Uniontown foward was offered by Ohio State recently as multiple other schools did the same. It was quite the day for the 6-foot, 9-inch Bundalo. The athletic big-man has been performing very well a multiple recent showcases which obviously has caught the attention of college coaches, Holtmann included.

Blessed to receive an offer from Ohio State University special thanks to the coaching staff and head coach Holtmann #gobuckeyes pic.twitter.com/NcDNkYswy1 — Nikola Bundalo (@NikolaBundalo6) May 4, 2023

Bundalo isn’t currently rated by any of the major services, but that should change when there is an update. A player with his size and ability who holds multiple Power-5 scholarship offers is bound to be ranked.

