Ohio State basketball offers 2026 in-state power forward Alex Smith

Ohio State men’s basketball has been extremely active with offers out to prospects over the last week, especially since the contact window has opened for the 2026 recruiting class.

That trend for the Buckeyes continued on Monday, as they made an offer to in-state power forward, Alex Smith. The 6-foot, 8-inch, 195-pound big man won’t have to travel far to visit because he resides just west of campus in the subburb of Upper Arlington.

At this moment Smith does not hold a ranking, but now that he has a scholarship from Ohio State, along with Indiana and a few other smaller schools, that could change in the future.

After a conversation with Coach Diebler, I am grateful to say I received my 6th Division 1 offer from The Ohio State University! Thank you Coach Diebler and the rest of the OSU staff for this opportunity! pic.twitter.com/eQWEZ89IOB — alex smith (@alexx_smith26) June 17, 2024

It’s great to see that under new head coach Jake Diebler there has been a renewed focus on going after local products. Ohio isn’t a hotbed for basketball talent, like it is for football, but most years there are more than a few Power Five caliber prospects.

The best in Ohio, stay in Ohio.

