Ohio State basketball offers 2025 North Carolina combo guard

For all the good news that has come since Ohio State men’s basketball named Jake Diebler as its head coach, the Buckeyes are still without a 2025 class commitment.

The coaching staff is hard at trying to change that, and on Sunday it offered North Carolina combo guard, Isaiah Denis. Although he is unranked at the moment, the 6-foot, 5-inch, 165-pound slasher still holds an impressive offer list that includes Arizona State, Florida — and now Ohio State.

The rise for Denis has come during the spring, as he has performed extremely well during multiple showcases but mainly the Nike EYBL that has gone on during May.

extremely blessed to receive an offer from THE Ohio State University!! Thank you to Coach Joel and Coach Diebler for believing in me!! AGTG #GoBucks ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/y65w3JcMXt — Isaiah Denis (@Isaiah_Denis2) May 28, 2024

If he continues his strong play, others will surely join in offering Denis, but the Buckeyes saw enough to warrant a scholarship.

