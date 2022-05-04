Ohio State basketball nabs transfer guard from Oklahoma State

The Ohio State basketball team locked in another guard out of the transfer portal on Wednesday with the addition of Oklahoma State’s Isaac Likekele.

It’s been a whirlwind of an offseason already for head coach Chris Holtmann and the Buckeye basketball program. It lost a ton of guys to graduation, the NBA, and other reasons, but also tapped into the transfer portal to fill some gaps as well.

Likekele makes the third guard OSU has gotten a commitment from out of the portal this offseason and leaves no more scholarships available. He joins Sean McNeil from West Virginia and Tanner Holden from Wright State.

Originally out of Arlington, Texas, the 6-foot, 4-inch, 205-pounder spent the last four seasons at Oklahoma State where he averaged 8.9 points, 3.9 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game. He was the Cowboys’ fifth leading scoring last season but has an all-around floor game that should translate well to a roster in need of experience and that type of skill set at the guard spot. He was a Big Twelve all-conference honorable mention this past year.

Though Likekele is listed as a guard, he has the frame and ability to handle the ball or be slotted into a forward position, giving Ohio State and the coaching staff some options for next season.

Thankfully, we should be done with all of the transfer portal news for this team unless there is an unexpected defection. We more or less now know the makeup of the roster, and it’ll be very interesting to see how all the pieces fit as we head into a very unknown 2022-2023 season.

