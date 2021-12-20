Ohio State basketball moves up a spot in AP Poll despite not playing a game last week

Phil Harrison
The Ohio State basketball team is on a hiatus because of a flurry of COVID-19 positives, but that didn’t stop the voters of the Associated Press from moving the Buckeyes up a spot in the latest AP College Basketball Poll.

OSU cracked the top fifteen last week after beating a ranked Wisconsin team at home, and continued the climb this week, up to No. 14, even after having to cancel the game against Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic out in Las Vegas. Ohio State is now ranked No. 14 in the latest release of the poll.

OSU will continue to try to move up and crack the top ten when it can get back on the court. The next scheduled game is set for December 28 against the University of New Orleans.

The top ten of the latest AP Poll includes Baylor (1), Duke (2), Purdue (3), Gonzaga (4), UCLA (5), Arizona (6), Kansas (7), USC (8), Iowa State (9), and Alabama (10).

