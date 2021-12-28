Ohio State basketball moves up again in latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

The latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll is out, and despite having to cancel the last three games because of a COVID-19 pause, the Ohio State basketball team continues to move up.

This week, the Buckeyes have moved up to No. 12 behind a top ten of Baylor (1), Duke (2), Purdue (3), Gonzaga (4), UCLA (5), Kansas (6), Arizona (7), Iowa State (8), USC (9), and Michigan State (10).

Ohio State was optimistic in restarting the season and getting back on the court for the game against the University of New Orleans on Tuesday but made the decision to cancel again because of the lack of player availability and rushing through COVID-19 protocols. The Buckeyes do plan on traveling to Nebraska for its next contest this coming Sunday.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Baylor 11-0 800 (32) – 2 Duke 11-1 760 – 3 Purdue 11-1 712 – 4 Gonzaga 10-2 690 – 5 UCLA 8-1 666 -1 6 Kansas 9-1 647 +1 7 Arizona 11-1 561 -3 8 Iowa State 12-0 514 – 9 USC 12-0 506 – 10 Michigan State 10-2 476 – 11 Auburn 11-1 453 +1 12 Ohio State 8-2 410 +1 13 Seton Hall 9-2 378 +2 14 Houston 11-3 338 – 15 Tennessee 9-2 334 +4 16 LSU 12-0 295 – 17 Kentucky 9-2 279 +1 18 Texas 9-2 254 -1 19 Alabama 9-3 220 -8 20 Colorado State 10-0 199 +1 21 Providence 12-1 181 +2 22 Villanova 8-4 175 – 23 Wisconsin 9-2 135 +1 24 Xavier 11-2 127 -4 25 Texas Tech 9-2 78 –

Others Receiving Votes

West Virginia 36; Arkansas 36; Illinois 26; Connecticut 25; Oklahoma 20; Loyola-Chicago 19; Wake Forest 16; Minnesota 11; Michigan 9; San Francisco 8; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Indiana 1

