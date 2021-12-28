Ohio State basketball moves up again in latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

The latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll is out, and despite having to cancel the last three games because of a COVID-19 pause, the Ohio State basketball team continues to move up.

This week, the Buckeyes have moved up to No. 12 behind a top ten of Baylor (1), Duke (2), Purdue (3), Gonzaga (4), UCLA (5), Kansas (6), Arizona (7), Iowa State (8), USC (9), and Michigan State (10).

Ohio State was optimistic in restarting the season and getting back on the court for the game against the University of New Orleans on Tuesday but made the decision to cancel again because of the lack of player availability and rushing through COVID-19 protocols. The Buckeyes do plan on traveling to Nebraska for its next contest this coming Sunday.

Now, for a look at the rest of the top 25.

Complete Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Baylor

11-0

800 (32)

2

Duke

11-1

760

3

Purdue

11-1

712

4

Gonzaga

10-2

690

5

UCLA

8-1

666

-1

6

Kansas

9-1

647

+1

7

Arizona

11-1

561

-3

8

Iowa State

12-0

514

9

USC

12-0

506

10

Michigan State

10-2

476

11

Auburn

11-1

453

+1

12

Ohio State

8-2

410

+1

13

Seton Hall

9-2

378

+2

14

Houston

11-3

338

15

Tennessee

9-2

334

+4

16

LSU

12-0

295

17

Kentucky

9-2

279

+1

18

Texas

9-2

254

-1

19

Alabama

9-3

220

-8

20

Colorado State

10-0

199

+1

21

Providence

12-1

181

+2

22

Villanova

8-4

175

23

Wisconsin

9-2

135

+1

24

Xavier

11-2

127

-4

25

Texas Tech

9-2

78

Others Receiving Votes

West Virginia 36; Arkansas 36; Illinois 26; Connecticut 25; Oklahoma 20; Loyola-Chicago 19; Wake Forest 16; Minnesota 11; Michigan 9; San Francisco 8; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Indiana 1

