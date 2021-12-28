Ohio State basketball moves up again in latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
The latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll is out, and despite having to cancel the last three games because of a COVID-19 pause, the Ohio State basketball team continues to move up.
This week, the Buckeyes have moved up to No. 12 behind a top ten of Baylor (1), Duke (2), Purdue (3), Gonzaga (4), UCLA (5), Kansas (6), Arizona (7), Iowa State (8), USC (9), and Michigan State (10).
Ohio State was optimistic in restarting the season and getting back on the court for the game against the University of New Orleans on Tuesday but made the decision to cancel again because of the lack of player availability and rushing through COVID-19 protocols. The Buckeyes do plan on traveling to Nebraska for its next contest this coming Sunday.
Now, for a look at the rest of the top 25.
Complete Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Baylor
11-0
800 (32)
–
2
Duke
11-1
760
–
3
Purdue
11-1
712
–
4
Gonzaga
10-2
690
–
5
UCLA
8-1
666
-1
6
Kansas
9-1
647
+1
7
Arizona
11-1
561
-3
8
Iowa State
12-0
514
–
9
12-0
506
–
10
10-2
476
–
11
11-1
453
+1
12
8-2
410
+1
13
Seton Hall
9-2
378
+2
14
Houston
11-3
338
–
15
9-2
334
+4
16
12-0
295
–
17
Kentucky
9-2
279
+1
18
9-2
254
-1
19
9-3
220
-8
20
Colorado State
10-0
199
+1
21
Providence
12-1
181
+2
22
Villanova
8-4
175
–
23
Wisconsin
9-2
135
+1
24
Xavier
11-2
127
-4
25
Texas Tech
9-2
78
–
Others Receiving Votes
West Virginia 36; Arkansas 36; Illinois 26; Connecticut 25; Oklahoma 20; Loyola-Chicago 19; Wake Forest 16; Minnesota 11; Michigan 9; San Francisco 8; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Indiana 1
