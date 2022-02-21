Ohio State basketball a modest favorite over Indiana at home

It’s time for the Ohio State basketball team to get back to winning basketball. It’s been an up and down affair in a deep and talented Big Ten as of late, and if the Buckeyes still have designs of winning a regular-season conference championship, it might have to win out — especially after dropping a game at home against Iowa over the weekend.

Next up is another tough matchup that gave OSU all kinds of fits down in the post the first time around. The Indiana Hoosiers invade the Schott to try and use the blueprint of letting big man Trayce Jackson-Davis wreak havoc against the Buckeyes on the blocks. He had 27 points, five blocks, and 12 rebounds in Bloomington in early January.

But the sportsbooks don’t see it going down that way. In fact, our friends at Tipico Sportsbook have Ohio State as a 6.5 favorite at home Monday night. And boy do the Buckeyes need to make good on that.

You can catch the game at 7 p.m. EST and see if OSU can find a way to show up with better intensity and effort than what we saw against Iowa on Saturday.

