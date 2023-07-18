Ohio State basketball makes cut for top-50 prospect

With football season just around the corner, all eyes are on the gridiron. But that doesn’t mean other sports aren’t working just as hard. Chris Holtmann has put together some solid recruiting classes in his tenure as the Ohio State head coach. Now he’s hoping to add another highly touted player in four-star small forward, Jalen Shelley.

Shelley is a 6-foot, 8-inch wing hailing from Branson, Missouri. Ohio State was a little late to the game with the top-50 prospect offering a scholarship just last month. However, Shelley must like what he’s hearing about OSU because he just released his top eight schools and the Buckeyes have made the cut.

Joining Ohio State on the shortlist are, Arkansas, Colorado, Houston, LSU, Louisville, Marquette, and Texas A&M.

NEWS: 2024 Top-50 prospect Jalen Shelley tells me he’s down to eight schools. The 6-8 wing is in the midst of planning five visits: https://t.co/lS0IXz7bZS pic.twitter.com/6rIRpwlsDY — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) July 17, 2023

At this point, Ohio State has just one verbal commitment in the 2024 class, but it’s a good one. John Mobley Jr. attends Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is the No. 43 prospect in the class according to 247Sports composite rankings.

After bringing in the No. 12 class last season and sending back-to-back freshmen to NBA via the first round of the draft, Holtmann will look to continue to build on his recent recruiting success.

