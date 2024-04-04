Ohio State basketball loses starting guard to the transfer portal

Ohio State basketball suffered its first major loss to the transfer portal as guard Roddy Gayle Jr. will move on from Columbus.

It’s a bit surprising that the soon-to-be junior is leaving considering he played a good amount over his first two seasons for the Buckeyes. Gayle’s numbers were up across the board, scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and shooting percentage.

The Buckeyes now have at least two confirmed starters from this past season returning with point guard Bruce Thornton and center Felix Okpara. Top backup forward Devin Royal also announced his return while guard Meechie Johnson is returning after a brief 2-year hiatus at South Carolina.

NEWS: Ohio State guard Roddy Gayle Jr. is entering the transfer portal, per source. Gayle is a former 4⭐️ recruit who has spent two seasons at Ohio State. Has had a very good sophomore season. He averaged 13.5PPG, 4.6RPG and 3.1APG for the Buckeyes this season. pic.twitter.com/T2eXNwBEk5 — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 3, 2024

It’s unfortunate that Gayle has decided to move on and we wish him the best at his next basketball home.

