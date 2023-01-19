Ohio State basketball loses fifth-straight in loss to Nebraska

1
Phil Harrison
·2 min read

Playing ugly games is becoming the norm for the Ohio State basketball team. After losing to last-place Minnesota at home a couple of games ago, the Buckeyes followed that up with a loss to the team just above the Golden Gophers in the standings, Nebraska by a score of 63-60.

Yes, it’s another close loss for this Ohio State team under Chris Holtmann. It’s a trend that can’t be excused away as dumb luck and the bounce of a ball one way or the other any longer. This time, a chance at tying the game at the buzzer by Sean McNeil rimmed out after another desperate and disorganized last possession.

It was ugly from the beginning for the Buckeyes. OSU shot poorly in the first half but somehow stayed in the ball game, up by one point, 22-21, because of an equally pedestrian showing by Nebraska. There was a lack of ball movement, lack of spacing, and a bunch of standing around watching one guy dribble the ball in isolation sets.

It was much of the same in the second half.

Freshman Brice Sensabaugh once again led the Buckeyes in scoring, but he struggled shooting the ball from the floor in the first half once again. He finished with 18 points on 6-of-16 shooting. In fact, Ohio State as a whole struggled to make shots. The Buckeyes shot just 35.6% from the field, making just 20-of-56 shots.

With the loss, OSU drops to 10-8 overall and 2-5 in the league. The Buckeyes themselves are now just 1/2 game out of the basement. Watching is becoming more and more difficult and you have to wonder if this team will continue to slide.

List

Ohio State basketball 2022-2023 roster

WATCH: Ohio State basketball had a whale of a time in the Bahamas
