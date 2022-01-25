Ohio State basketball jumps three spots in latest AP Poll

It’s that time of the week when the college basketball polls come out. We’ve already seen the Ohio State team move up a little in the Ferris Mowers Poll powered by USA TODAY, and that’s also the case with the latest AP Poll that was released on Monday.

The Buckeyes were ranked No. 19 last week and were only able to play one game this past weekend against IUPUI because of a postponement of the Nebraska game because of COVID-19 issues within the Cornhuskers program. Still, OSU managed to climb three spots to No. 16.

So, while the Buckeyes moved closer to the top ten, there’s still work to do. Ahead of OSU in that top ten is Auburn (1), Gonzaga (2), Arizona (3), Baylor (4), Kansas (5), Purdue (6), UCLA (7), Houston (8), Duke (9), and Michigan State (10).

POLL ALERT: Auburn climbs to No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time; Davidson, Marquette enter as Texas, Loyola drop out. Full poll: https://t.co/JgevgBQxqs pic.twitter.com/rQQBRWBG9o — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 24, 2022

Ohio State next takes on Minnesota up in Minneapolis on Thursday.

