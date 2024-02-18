Advertisement

Ohio State basketball, Jake Diebler upset No. 2 Purdue: Social media reacts to Buckeyes' win

John Leuzzi, USA TODAY NETWORK
Jake Diebler coached his first game as Ohio State basketball's interim head coach on Sunday with quite the challenge ahead of him and his Buckeyes: No. 2 Purdue and reigning national player of the year Zach Edey.

He came away from that game with the first statement win of his coaching career.

Ohio State upset No. 2 Purdue 73-69 on Sunday — the Buckeyes' first win over a ranked top-three team since Nov. 20, 2021, when they took down No. 1 Duke.

An Ohio State (15-11, 5-10) upset over Purdue (23-3, 12-3) is itself a massive storyline in college basketball. The fact that it came just days after the university fired Chris Holtmann before the completion of his seventh season in Columbus makes it that much bigger.

Here's a sampling of the best reactions to Ohio State's upset win over No. 2 Purdue:

