Ohio State basketball inches closer to top ten of latest USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

The latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll is out, and Ohio State basketball inched even closer to the top 10, moving up two spots from last week to No. 13.

The rise came despite Ohio State not being able to play a game over the last week. The lone game that was scheduled to take place was against Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic out in Las Vegas, but that was canceled because of concerns with COVID-19 positive tests with the OSU program. The Buckeyes last beat a ranked Wisconsin team on December 11.

The Buckeyes record remains at 8-2, (2-0 in Big Ten play) with the next scheduled game set for December 28 vs. the University of New Orleans.

Included in the top ten ahead of Ohio State are Baylor (1), Duke (2), Purdue (3), Gonzaga (4), Arizona (5), UCLA (6), Kansas (7), Iowa State (8), USC (9), and Michigan State (10).

NEXT … A full look at the USA TODAY Coaches basketball poll:

The full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Baylor

10-0

800

2

Duke

10-1

754

3

Purdue

10-1

689

+1

4

Gonzaga

9-2

673

4

Arizona

11-0

673

6

UCLA

9-1

670

-3

7

Kansas

9-1

639

8

Iowa State

11-0

501

+3

9

USC

12-0

480

10

Michigan State

9-2

446

+2

11

Alabama

9-2

422

-3

12

Auburn

10-1

412

+2

13

Ohio State

8-2

400

+2

14

Houston

10-2

398

-1

15

Seton Hall

9-1

383

+1

16

LSU

11-0

254

+4

17

Texas

8-2

243

18

Kentucky

8-2

217

+3

19

Tennessee

8-2

215

-1

20

Xavier

11-1

204

+5

21

Colorado St

10-0

203

+2

22

Villanova

7-4

158

-12

23

Providence

11-1

149

+4

24

Wisconsin

9-2

129

+2

25

Texas Tech

8-2

89

-1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Arkansas; No. 22 Connecticut

Others Receiving Votes

Arkansas 36; Connecticut 34; Illinois 24; West Virginia 23; Oklahoma 21; Loyola-Chicago 16; Minnesota 15; San Francisco 12; Wake Forest 9; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Brigham Young 2; Michigan 1; Indiana 1

