Ohio State basketball inches closer to top ten of latest USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

The latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll is out, and Ohio State basketball inched even closer to the top 10, moving up two spots from last week to No. 13.

The rise came despite Ohio State not being able to play a game over the last week. The lone game that was scheduled to take place was against Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic out in Las Vegas, but that was canceled because of concerns with COVID-19 positive tests with the OSU program. The Buckeyes last beat a ranked Wisconsin team on December 11.

The Buckeyes record remains at 8-2, (2-0 in Big Ten play) with the next scheduled game set for December 28 vs. the University of New Orleans.

💪 @XavierMBB climbed five spots in the latest @FerrisMowers Coaches Poll after cruising through the week by pounding Morehead State and winning its Big East opener against Marquette. Check out the whole Top 25: https://t.co/gUJ0Cpxrxp pic.twitter.com/OOzoMW6IZO — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) December 20, 2021

Included in the top ten ahead of Ohio State are Baylor (1), Duke (2), Purdue (3), Gonzaga (4), Arizona (5), UCLA (6), Kansas (7), Iowa State (8), USC (9), and Michigan State (10).

NEXT … A full look at the USA TODAY Coaches basketball poll:

The full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Baylor 10-0 800 – 2 Duke 10-1 754 – 3 Purdue 10-1 689 +1 4 Gonzaga 9-2 673 – 4 Arizona 11-0 673 – 6 UCLA 9-1 670 -3 7 Kansas 9-1 639 – 8 Iowa State 11-0 501 +3 9 USC 12-0 480 – 10 Michigan State 9-2 446 +2 11 Alabama 9-2 422 -3 12 Auburn 10-1 412 +2 13 Ohio State 8-2 400 +2 14 Houston 10-2 398 -1 15 Seton Hall 9-1 383 +1 16 LSU 11-0 254 +4 17 Texas 8-2 243 – 18 Kentucky 8-2 217 +3 19 Tennessee 8-2 215 -1 20 Xavier 11-1 204 +5 21 Colorado St 10-0 203 +2 22 Villanova 7-4 158 -12 23 Providence 11-1 149 +4 24 Wisconsin 9-2 129 +2 25 Texas Tech 8-2 89 -1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Arkansas; No. 22 Connecticut

Others Receiving Votes

Arkansas 36; Connecticut 34; Illinois 24; West Virginia 23; Oklahoma 21; Loyola-Chicago 16; Minnesota 15; San Francisco 12; Wake Forest 9; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Brigham Young 2; Michigan 1; Indiana 1

