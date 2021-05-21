Ohio State basketball hires Tony Skinn to fill assistant role

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phil Harrison
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Ohio State basketball team will be hiring Tony Skinn as its third assistant according to news first reported by Jerry Carino of the Asbury Park Press and Gannett New Jersey.

Skinn, 38, has been with Seton Hall under head coach Kevin Willard for the past three seasons. He played his college basketball at George Mason from 2003 to 2006 after transferring from Blinn College. You may remember him as a key member of the surprising Final Four squad from 2006.

His college coaching background started at Louisiana Tech from 2015 to 2018 as an assistant before joining the Seton Hall staff. Skinn will join Jake Diebler and Ryan Pedon as assistant coaches. He fills the position left when Chris Holtmann’s assistant Terry Johnson left to become an assistant under Matt Painter at Purdue.

As we get any official word or statements from Ohio State, we’ll have it for you.

Recommended Stories

  • Ranking of Big Ten’s basketball cities from best to worst

    Which Big Ten school has the best basketball city to play in? Which has the worst? Some of the answers may surprise you.

  • NHL betting: Will the Leafs start their playoff run on a hot note?

    Picks for Thursday night's NHL playoff action.

  • NBA betting: The 5 trends you need to know for the play-in tournament

    The NBA will hold its first-ever play-in tournament this week, and one of the games features LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers facing Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

  • Wilder wins arbitration case against Fury, trilogy in play

    In a script seemingly written in Hollywood, the highly-anticipated undisputed fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury took another wild and unexpected turn with an arbitrator ruling that Deontay Wilder was owed a third fight against Fury.

  • Tennis-Proud Swiatek adds top-10 ranking to her resume

    Swiatek, who turns 20 at the end of the month, demolished former world number one Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-0 on Sunday in Rome to win her first WTA 1000 title and climbed six spots to number nine in the world on Monday. "It is pretty crazy and I'm really proud of myself that I'm actually starting to be more consistent, because that was my goal from the beginning," Swiatek told reporters. Swiatek went from being a largely unknown teenager to acquiring celebrity status in October when she became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and the youngest woman to win the title since Monica Seles in 1992.

  • You love to see it: UFC champ Charles Oliveira greeted with a parade and mural in Brazil

    Two days after winning the title, Charles Oliveira proudly brought UFC gold back to the favela where he grew up in Brazil.

  • Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit suspended from Belmont Stakes: 'In the best interests' of horse racing

    Baffert and his horses are banned from several lucrative NY races, including the third leg of the Triple Crown.

  • Tennis-Australian Open staying in Melbourne in 2022, says Tiley

    Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said he was prepared to "climb Mount Everest" again to keep the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park next year after a report said it might have to be moved. State broadcaster ABC reported on Monday a government forecast that Australia's borders would be closed until mid-2022 could force the relocation of the tournament to Dubai or Doha as players would not be prepared to undergo quarantine again. Tiley, who oversaw the strict 14-day quarantine of players and officials to get this year's Australian Open played against huge odds, said there were no plans to relocate the 2022 tournament.

  • Tennis-Beaten Djokovic hits right notes on clay in Rome

    The Serbian, who will turn 34 this week, came back from a set and a break down to beat world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas in his rain-hit quarter-final on Saturday before returning to court later in the day to overcome Lorenzo Sonego. But he fell 7-5 1-6 6-3 to his great rival Nadal on Sunday. "I was happy to play him because of the fine-tuning for Roland Garros ... That doesn't get bigger of a challenge on clay than playing Rafa in finals," Djokovic told reporters, adding that he was very pleased with the fight he showed.

  • Curry is scoring champ, Warriors beat Grizzlies for 8 seed

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry lifted his jersey to celebrate Baron Davis-style in an ode to that old ''We Believe'' Warriors playoff team of more than a decade ago. Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as Golden State held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament's eighth and ninth spots. ''Shoutout to Baron Davis,'' Curry said - and BD might say the same for Steph.

  • Tyson Fury confirms August date vs Joshua

    Tyson Fury over the weekend confirmed the August date for the much-hyped undisputed championship fight against Anthony Joshua, setting up one of the biggest fights in boxing history.

  • Cycling-Bernal extends overall lead as debutant Schmid takes stage victory

    MONTALCINO, Italy (Reuters) -Mauro Schmid secured his first Grand Tour win on Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia, a 162-kilometre ride from Perugia to Montalcino, while Egan Bernal extended his lead in the general classification. Swiss Schmid, 21, pulled clear of the peloton early on and battled it out with Alessandro Covi after a thrilling race, pipping the young Italian on the line to take home the stage win in his debut season. Belgian Harm Vanhoucke finished third.

  • A history of first-four sweeps by a single NASCAR Cup Series team

    Sunday’s Drydene 400 marked just the fourth time in NASCAR Cup Series history that the top four finishers all came from the same organization, with Alex Bowman leading the charge for the Hendrick Motorsports fleet at Dover International Speedway. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover It has been a rare occurrence, happening only twice in […]

  • Tennis-Swiatek demolishes Pliskova to claim Rome crown

    The victory in 46 minutes meant the world number 15 from Poland, who shot to fame at Roland Garros last year by beating Sofia Kenin in straight sets in the final, will enter the top 10 for the first time when the new rankings are out on Monday. Swiatek's third title overall following triumphs at Roland Garros and Adelaide came on the back of one of the most dominant performances of the 19-year-old's career as she dropped only 13 points against the Czech, who was the 2019 Rome champion.

  • LaMelo on facing Pacers in Play-In Tournament: 'We got an advantage'

    Charlotte's LaMelo Ball is ready for his next task: leading the young Hornets to a State Farm Play-In Tournament win.

  • Tennis-Nadal heads to Roland Garros with confidence and a clear mind

    Nadal, 34, beat the Serb 7-5 1-6 6-3 to claim a record-extending 10th ATP Masters 1000 title in Rome and felt his game improved through the week. Nadal, who suffered quarter-final exits at Masters 1000 events in Monte-Carlo and Madrid, said he would rest for a couple of days back home before heading to Paris for his title defence.

  • Hawks F Reddish (Achilles) expected to miss opening round

    ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish is expected to miss the opening round of the playoffs as he continues his extended recovery from an ailing right Achilles. The team said Thursday that Reddish has expanded his rehabilitation to include unrestricted individual workouts and limited participation in team practice. ''He warmed up with us,'' interim coach Nate McMillan said after Wednesday's extended practice.

  • Venezuela battle inner demons ahead of Copa America

    Last November, players of Venezuelan first division football team Trujillanos took to the pitch with a banner demanding their long unpaid salaries and then stood still for a minute in protest once the game kicked off. Since then, the head coach has left to manage the U-20 national team and their three best players moved to clubs in Brazil, Colombia and Canada for next to nothing. "The past year has been very difficult and hard for everyone, but I have never lost hope," Trujillanos midfielder Jair Andara told Reuters on the bus back from a 2-0 loss away to Deportivo Tachira.

  • Warriors' Steph Curry named NBA MVP finalist this season

    Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are finalists for this year's NBA MVP.

  • Maple Leafs' Tavares taken off on stretcher after collision

    Toronto captain John Tavares was removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after a collision early in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. “He’s conscious and communicating well,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.