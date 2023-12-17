Ohio State basketball head coach Chris Holtmann reacts to win over UCLA

The Ohio State basketball team got back in the win column on Saturday and it was a big one against UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic. The Bruins’ record isn’t one that says it was an outstanding win, but they’ve played some really good teams very close and just haven’t been able to finish things off.

Scoring was at a premium with both teams’ style revolving around really good defense, but OSU was able to win the Donnybrook and improve its record to 9-2 on the season.

Buckeyes’ head coach Chris Holtmann met with the media after the contest to discuss what he saw and was very proud and satisfied with his team’s effort overall in what was a hard-fought, scrappy game.

If you missed any of the head man’s comments, you can catch them here thanks to our friends at the Columbus Dispatch. Have a listen and hear Hotlmann discuss the play of point guard Bruce Thornton, how big of a win he believes it was, Ohio State’s ability to find a way to get the victory, and more.

Ohio State will now prepare to host New Orleans on Thursday before it heads to the Christmas break.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire