Ohio State basketball guard Taison Chatman to miss entire season

Ohio State basketball sophomore guard Taison Chatman will miss the entire 2024-2025 season according to an announcement from an OSU spokesman on Wednesday. Chatmam suffered a torn ACL suring a summer workout, had successful surgery and will use the season to recover.

“I’m incredibly sad for Taison that he’s going to miss the entire year,” head coach Jake Diebler said in a statement. “After a tough start to his collegiate career, he worked his way back and played a role for us at the end of last season. He continued that development this spring and was working out really well. I was looking forward to watching him take the next step this year. But I know he’ll work hard and get back to form as soon as he can.”

News: #OhioState sophomore guard Taison Chatman will miss the 2024-25 season after suffering a torn ACL. Story: https://t.co/DZkhHoLO7R — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) June 19, 2024

Chatman played in 16 games as a freshman last year, scoring 15 points and distributing five assists. We wish him well in his recovery.

