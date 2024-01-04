Ohio State basketball gets by Rutgers in a tight one

The nonconference part of the Ohio State basketball season is over, and with it, it’s time for the rugged Big Ten to stand front and center. We had that with Rutgers entering Value City Arena for a home contest Wednesday night in another close one.

It was a game that OSU seemed to have in hand, going up by as much as 17-points, but the Scarlet Knights made it close late with the Buckeyes holding on for a 76-72 victory.

Things started out pretty tight through the first part of the first half, but Ohio State began to pull away thanks to some hot shooting and pulled away for a 45-32 minute lead heading into halftime.

The Buckeyes kept a modes lead throughout most of the second half, but Rutgers turned up the defensive intensity and slowly began to climb back in it and even got it down to one possession a couple of times, even as late as with just over 15 seconds left when the Scarlet Knights knocked down a three-point basket to make it 74-72.

From there, all OSU had to do was hit its free throws, something that was a problem against West Virginia last time out. Bruce Thornton missed the front end of a one-and-one to allow the three pointer, but then Roddy Gayle Jr. iced it by hitting two-straight from the charity stripe.

It was good to see Thornton have a big game again after continuing to be on the mend from an ankle injury. He led OSU in scoring, pouring in 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting, including 2-of-6 from beyond the arc. Jamison Battle wasn’t too far behind him, tallying 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 6-of-9 from three-point range himself.

It’s January, and Ohio State has struggled at the turn of the year under Chris Holtmann the last couple of seasons. Add that to banking the trend of not being able to finish games last season as well, and so far, it looks like OSU is heading in the right direction this season.

With the win, the Buckeyes improve to 12-2 overall, and 2-1 in the Big Ten. Their next game will be on the road vs. Indiana on Saturday.

